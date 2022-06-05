9.5 C
UAE Perfume Giant Swiss Arabian Launches in Zambia

By Chief Editor
By Hildah Nambela

Swiss Arabian has launched its first ever showroom in Southern Africa. Swiss Arabian has achieved an important milestone as being the first brand store in Zambia, pioneering a movement for more brand stores to set up shop in the country.

The aromatic event was initiated with a press conference, a ribbon cutting ceremony which was done by the Permanent Secretary (PS) Robert Matakala, Swiss Arabian General Manager for global sales Pankaj Attery and Swiss Arabian Zambia Chief Executive Officer (Ceo) Ashutosh Shamar. The new showroom signifies the commencement of a renewed period of heritage for Swiss Arabian, as a commitment to create a diverse portfolio of unique fragrances.

Speaking on behalf of Sheal S Muyaba MP, Permanent Secretary Robert Kalamata said “As the UAE continues to expand its economic influence on the African continent, Zambia’s favorable political environment continues gaining investor confidence.”

He added that the country’s rich natural resources and growing consumer market provides an enabling environment for UAE business investments to thrive in a range of sectors.

Mr. Kalamata also said “The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and industry has recognized Zambia as a major emerging region of the world’s economy.”

Swiss Arabian General Manager for global sales Mr. Pankaj Attery expressed his gratitude to the Zambian government and his excitement to start a new journey in Zambia as the beginning of their planned investment in the country.

He said that “if the showroom proves to be successful, we plan on opening a bottling plant in Zambia that will cater for the Southern African region.”

Swiss Arabian Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ashutosh Shamar said that the company is depending on the Zambian market to give Swiss Arabian a chance as they plan to revolutionize people’s views of the perfume industry and the perfume industry as a whole.

This launch attracted officials from the government such as the Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises, Elias Mubanga, social media influencers, business executives and representatives of Swiss Arabian group. Story courtesy of Suma Systems.

Swiss Arabian General Manager for global sales Mr. Pankaj Attery (left) giving a perfume sample to Permanent Secretary Robert Matakala (center) at the Swiss Arabian showroom grand opening at East Park mall.
Zambian musician B-flow poses for a photo at the launch of the Swiss Arabian showroom at East Park mall.
Swiss Arabian employee (right) explaining some scents to Permanent Secretary Robert Matakala (right) at the launch of the Swiss Arabian showroom at East Park shopping Mall.
