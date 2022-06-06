Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has directed Chisamba Town Council not to pay contractors constructing infrastructure under the Constituency Development Fund -CDF- if the works do not meet the required standard.

Ms. Kasanda who is also Chisamba Constituency Member of Parliament has expressed disappointment at the quality of most infrastructure constructed in her constituency under CDF.

ZANIS reports that the minister said government is spending a lot of money on infrastructure that does not meet the required standard.

She said there is need for contractors to deliver projects to the government that have value for money.

Ms. Kasanda was speaking when she inspected a one by three classroom block at Lukoshi Secondary School.

She urged the local Authority to closely monitor the projects instead of waiting until at the end of it.