9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 6, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Fish farming business threatened in Northern province

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy Fish farming business threatened in Northern province
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Aquaculture development in Kasama township in  Nothern province is under threat as a result of limited fingerings in the area.

The affected fish farmers have bemoaned that because of the limited breeds of fingerlings, their businesses are now threatened as they are failing to meet their customers’ needs.

However, Kasama District Commissioner (DC)  Elizabeth Goma has appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to allow local fish farmers to start breeding hybrid species.

Mrs. Goma  laments that fish farmers in the area are discouraged to continue with their enterprise because the current recommended species take time to mature.

She said some fish farmers have spent a lot of money but are not yielding any profit because the fish they have been allowed to breed is not profitable.

Mrs. Goma said when she visited Miracle Fisheries Company that even some youths who acquired loans to venture into fish farming might not be able to pay back.

She observed that in other provinces fish farmers are allowed to farm hybrid fish like the Nile Tilapia and the Niloticus species which mature fast and are profitable.

Miracle Fisheries Company Director Navit Patel said his company has the capacity to produce over seventy thousand tons of fish every six months once they start using hybrid fish species.

Mr. Patel observed that his company has invested Millions in the fish project but they have not realized much profit in the last eight years of operation.

He noted that the company which has created over 60 permanent jobs risks being closed up.

Mr. Patel said if his company is allowed to start production of hybrid fish it will even increase the number of employees and production capacity.

Meanwhile, Bright Mweemba, a youth who has ventured in aquaculture farming said it’s hard to manage the recommended indigenous species.

Mr. Mweemba called on the government to look into the matter so that a lot of people can be encouraged to venture into fish farming.

Previous articleDon’t pay for shoddy works- Kasanda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Fish farming business threatened in Northern province

Aquaculture development in Kasama township in  Nothern province is under threat as a result of limited fingerings in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Don’t pay for shoddy works- Kasanda

Economy Support Editor - 1
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has directed Chisamba Town Council not to pay contractors constructing infrastructure under the Constituency Development Fund -CDF- if...
Read more

3 Chipata Cops implicated in robbery

Economy Support Editor - 3
Three police officers from Chipata district who are implicated in a robbery in which 150,000 Kwacha was stolen from the driver of a Chinese...
Read more

UAE Perfume Giant Swiss Arabian Launches in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 7
By Hildah Nambela Swiss Arabian has launched its first ever showroom in Southern Africa. Swiss Arabian has achieved an important milestone as being the...
Read more

Mutati says that Government is in the process of establishing specialised training for mining sector

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Ministry of Technology and Science is in the process of establishing specialised training institutions to offer skills courses critical to the mining sector. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.