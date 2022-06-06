Aime Mabika is not coming for Tuesday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier game against Comoros at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Last Thursday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu hinted that we might see the USA-based defender during one of the two June’s Group H qualifying matches following progress in his naturalisation application.

However, sources familiar with the development have indicated that the paperwork is still being processed.

The 23-year-old defender from USA MLS club Inter Miami was born in Lusaka to DR Congo parentage before the family left for America.

Mabika made his Zambia debut on March 25 in the friendly against Congo-Brazzaville played in Antalya, Turkey.

He one of two players from the diaspora who was called-up for the trip to Turkey together with UK-born defender Frankie Musonda of Scottish second tier club Raith Rovers.

Musonda’s application was successful and is part of the Group H qualifiers and featured in Fridays 3-1 Group H away loss to Cote d’Ivoire.