Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo has called on the church to help the New Dawn government unite the country.

Mr. Matambo sadly noted that the church was also equally divided especially in the run up to the 2021 general elections although the Lord allowed to the country to hold peaceful elections.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday during a graduation ceremony for 118 members of the clergy from various Pentecostal churches organized by the Throneroom Christ Ministry International, Mr. Matambo noted that the country never held thanks giving prayers after the peaceful elections following the prayer meetings that were organized to pray for peaceful elections.

Mr. Matambo has since called for holding of thanks giving meetings for the peaceful elections and many other good things that God has done for the country.

He further reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to working with the church in fostering national unity and development.

He said the Head of State has also made it clear that as long as he is President, Zambia will remain a Christian nation.

He noted that governments come and go but the church remains, a reason he said his government will continue to work with the church.

He further stated that the New Dawn government has managed to remove cadres who were harassing the church.

And Mr. Matambo urged the graduating clergy to be strong prayer warriors and intercede for the country especially the Copperbelt which he said is the economic pillar of the country.

He further assured the clergy that he will organize an indaba with local authorities in the province to see how churches can be helped to acquire pieces of land where they can build their own permanent structures.

He noted that most churches do not have their own worshipping structures because they have difficulties in securing land.

And the clergy took advantage of the presence of Mr. Matambo to pray for him against all evil plots against him.

Throneroom Christ Ministry International Nigeria, Deputy Coordinator Programme and Planning, Nuhe Kure prayed that the holy spirit protects Mr. Matambo against backstabbers that are not happy with him being the provincial minister.

He said the Copperbelt was an important province which hold the economic fortunes of the country which makes it the envy of many politicians.

And Earlier, Father Robert Sihubwa from the Anglican Church in Lusaka said the church is willing to work with the government in promoting peace and uniting the country.

Father Sihubwa said the church will help intercede for the country and leave its doors wide open for consultations by government officials.

During the graduation ceremony, 118 members of the clergy graduated in various spiritual skills after a one month training.