Chief Nkana of the Lamba people has called on the government to unlock Lufwanyama’s mining area for more investment by sub-dividing the Kagem mine area.

The traditional leader explains the move if considered can help create jobs for the unemployed youths in the area as well as contribute to the Treasury through revenue collection base.

In an interview at his palace today, Chief Nkana stated that Kagem mine alone, is sitting on more than 50 square kilometers of land, can accommodate many investors if subdivided.

“ I am confident that many people’s livelihood are going to change for the better because of the President Hakainde Hichilema’s good leadership styles, “ he said.

The Traditional leader however lamented that his subjects haven’t benefited much from minerals because the bigger thank of high quality emerald deposits been given to only one mine.

Meanwhile, Chief Nkana has also commended Grizzly mine investment for its exemplary corporate social responsibility services it has been rendering to the community.

He said this in solidarity to a group of community members who matched to Pilala and Nsandawanu dumpsites to show appreciation to Grizzly company for its community services.

The traditional leader said Grizzly mine has been giving youths access to its dumpsites to pick some small remains of emerald for their survival which is not the case with other mines.

Meanwhile , some community members also paid a glowing tribute to Grizzly company for changing their way of life through the construction of schools, clinics and roads.

Olivia Nkagwa said since Grizzly opened the new mine in Nsandawanu area, the crime rate has drastically reduced in the as many youths are being kept busy on the dumpsites.

She further appealed to other investors around Nsandawanu not to disturb the operations of the Grizzly which has shown the heart of helping people.