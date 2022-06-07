9.5 C
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Updated:

Controversial former Chingola Mayor McDonald Mulongoti has defected to the Socialist Party (SP) after ditching the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

Mr. Mulongoti has announced his resignation from PF in a letter addressed to the party district leadership in Chingola dated 6th June, 2022.

Until his resignation, he was serving as PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Committee Deputy Media Director.

The ex-Chingola civic leader said he has left PF as resolve to embrace and entrench virtuous values necessitates after a pensive self introspection aligned with his new aspirations.

Mr. Mulongoti wished the former ruling party well in its rebranding journey.

“Resignation from the party. I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the Patriotic Front as a member with immediate effect. My resolve to embrace and entrench virtuous values necessitates this decision after a pensive self introspection aligned with my new aspirations. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Party as Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Committee Deputy Media Director. I wish you well in your endeavors to rebrand the party,” Mr. Mulongoti told the PF Chingola District Chairperson.

He served as Chingola Mayor from 2010 to 2011.

Mr. Mulongoti left PF around 2015 to join the Rainbow Party where he served as National Youth Chairperson.

He rejoined PF prior to the 2021 General Elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mulongoti has hailed the Socialist Party saying it encapsulates a workable agenda for the majority poor Zambians

In a media statement issued on Monday afternoon, Mr. Mulongoti said he is naturally very reluctant or naive to work with people or groupings that neglect the poor.

“Today the 6th June, 2022 I have resigned from the Patriotic Front as a member with immediate effect. My resolve to embrace and entrench virtuous values necessitates this decision after a pensive self introspection aligned with my new aspirations to serve the interests of the downtrodden people in society. Naturally I am very reluctant or naive to work with people or groupings that neglect the poor. I would like to thank the PF for the opportunity to serve the Party as Copperbelt Provincial Mobilization Committee Deputy Media Director. I wish them well in their endeavors to rebrand the Party,” he said.

Mr. Mulongoti said Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe once elected Republican President has the potential to emancipate Zambia from its current social and economic challenges affecting most poor citizens.

The politician said he was very proud to be associated with the SP.

“Suffice it to say that, I would like to take this opportunity to announce that I am with immediate effect joining the Socialist Party led by proficient Comrade Dr. Fred M’membe whom I have worked with before. As such once elected Republican President, I do not doubt his capabilities to emancipate our country from its current social and economic challenges affecting most poor Zambians. I am very proud to be associated with the SP because the Party encapsulates a workable agenda for the majority of poor Zambians,” Mr. Mulongoti said.

Previous articleZambia Airways to launch Joburg route on July 1st

