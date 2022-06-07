Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba has announced the appointment of Muyangwa Muyangwa as the new Director General of the National Pension Scheme Authority, effective 1st June 2022.

Mr. Muyangwa is taking over from Yollard Kachinda who retired on 5th April 2022.

The appointment of Mr. Muyangwa is pursuant to Section 6 Sub-section 2 of the National Pension Scheme Act Number 40 of 1996.

Mr. Muyangwa has over 30 years experience in financial services, tax, customs and revenue administration and capacity building.

He previously worked as a Senior Economist at the IMF helping countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean to improve domestic revenue mobilization capacities through developing and implementing medium term revenue strategies and supporting reforms.

Prior to that, Mr. Muyangwa contributed to domestic revenue mobilization in Zambia through various roles, including as Commissioner for Value Added Tax and Commissioner for Customs Services at the Zambia Revenue Authority.

With his vast knowledge in finance, investment and tax administration, Ms. Tambatamba has no doubt that he will apply himself to the best of his abilities and help the New Dawn Government in providing a responsive and robust social security system.

He is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with Fiscal Management from Bath University in the United Kingdom and Bachelor of Business Administration from the Copperbelt University.

“I would like to congratulate Mr. Muyangwa on his appointment and wish him all the best in the execution of his duties of steering the Authority to even greater heights for members’ benefit.”

“To the former Director General, Mr. Yollard Kachinda, l would like to thank him for his significant contribution to transforming the Fund from the Zambia National Provident Fund to NAPSA and its exponential growth which has been recognized in the economy and beyond, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” she said.