Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba has challenged the newly reconstituted Non-Governmental Organizations Registration Board to be proactive in regulating the operations of NGOs in the country.

Speaking during the induction meeting of the board held at the Ministry of Community Development Headquarters, Ms Mwamba said the board is expected to perform among other functions, register and maintain and approve the area of work for NGOs operating in Zambia as well as recommend rules and procedures for the Audit of NGOs accounts.

Ms. Mwamba explained that it is in the public domain that the NGO act is currently undergoing the process of repeal and replacement with the aim of formulating the law that will better support the government’s objective of creating a conducive environment for active participation of NGOs in the development process.

The Minister further urged the board to actively participate in the process and ensure that the final bill which will be taken to parliament is consistent with the government policy in participation of NGOs in the national development process.

Ms. Mwamba also encouraged the board to quickly finalize the draft Board Charter so that it acts as a reference document for its operations.

“The UPND government fully believes in upholding the tenets of good governance and the Charter is one of the tools which can help to uphold good governance principles,” she said.

Speaking at the same meeting Non-Governmental Organisations Registration Board Chairperson Webby Kamangala said the board is ready to deliver to the expectation of the Zambians.

Mr. Kamangala affirmed that the board understands that the UPND government is founded on strong principles of good corporate governance which follows rules, processes, and laws.

“We, therefore, pledge our commitment to follow this path in managing the affairs of NGOs in Zambia,” he stated.

He stated that the board recognizes NGOs as equal partners in delivering development to the Zambians and that the team will strive to work and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in managing affairs for NGOs.