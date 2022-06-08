9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

“Corrupt” ACC senior officer Siwakwi placed on forced leave, faces dismissal

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News “Corrupt” ACC senior officer Siwakwi placed on forced leave, faces dismissal
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti-Corruption Commission has placed its senior Investigations Officer Christopher Siwakwi on forced leave for improper conduct.

Mr. Siwakwi was served with a letter of suspension last week after internal investigations found him wanting on a number of offences.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed that Mr. Siwakwi was asked to “step aside.”

“Yes it is true he was written to, j saw the letter but I cannot just remember it’s contents. All the cases he was handling have been handed Ivey to other officers because we work as a team,” Mrs. Chibwe said.

A number of individuals and organisations had raised complaints against Mr. Siwakwi alleging that he is one of the most corruption ACC officers.

He is the officer who was implicated in a leaked audio soliciting for a bride from then Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela in 2019 in order to drop an investigation against Mr. Chitotela.

Mr. Siwakwi was also implicated in the disappearance of around US$9,000 from the ACC vault in unexplained circumstances.

He is also the same officer who is accused of having pointed a gun and threatened to shoot Amos Chanda’s wife when he went to search a property as part of an investigation.

Highly placed sources at ACC have confirmed that Mr. Siwakwi was asked to stay away from home and that he is likely to be fired after serving the suspension.#

“The findings of the investigations were very damaging to him and it also implicates the Acting D.G (Silumesi Muchula). The man has been doing a lot of corrupt activities and dragging the name of the Commission and the axe had to fall on him,” the source revealed.

Previous articleDeplorable road network in Samfya poses a danger to travelling public

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

“Corrupt” ACC senior officer Siwakwi placed on forced leave, faces dismissal

The Anti-Corruption Commission has placed its senior Investigations Officer Christopher Siwakwi on forced leave for improper conduct. Mr. Siwakwi was...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government commences payment of monthly subsidies to Chiefs

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government has commenced payment of monthly subsidies to traditional leaders throughout the country. So far a total of 15 out of 26 ...
Read more

President Hichilema tells ECZ Chair and Vice that he will not renew their Contracts

General News Chief Editor - 14
President Hakainde Hichilema has notified Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Essau Chulu and Vice Chairperson Emily Sikazwe of their expiration of contracts and non-renewal...
Read more

Tayali Tasks new RTSA Board to immediately investigate the 33 000 illegally imported vehicles

General News Chief Editor - 9
Transport and Logistics Minister, Frank Tayali has tasked the new Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Board to immediately investigate the issue of the...
Read more

Charles Milupi to source funds for Sesheke-Imusho road

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi says his ministry will re-engage the World Bank, to help with funds to rehabilitate the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.