The Anti-Corruption Commission has placed its senior Investigations Officer Christopher Siwakwi on forced leave for improper conduct.

Mr. Siwakwi was served with a letter of suspension last week after internal investigations found him wanting on a number of offences.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed that Mr. Siwakwi was asked to “step aside.”

“Yes it is true he was written to, j saw the letter but I cannot just remember it’s contents. All the cases he was handling have been handed Ivey to other officers because we work as a team,” Mrs. Chibwe said.

A number of individuals and organisations had raised complaints against Mr. Siwakwi alleging that he is one of the most corruption ACC officers.

He is the officer who was implicated in a leaked audio soliciting for a bride from then Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela in 2019 in order to drop an investigation against Mr. Chitotela.

Mr. Siwakwi was also implicated in the disappearance of around US$9,000 from the ACC vault in unexplained circumstances.

He is also the same officer who is accused of having pointed a gun and threatened to shoot Amos Chanda’s wife when he went to search a property as part of an investigation.

Highly placed sources at ACC have confirmed that Mr. Siwakwi was asked to stay away from home and that he is likely to be fired after serving the suspension.#

“The findings of the investigations were very damaging to him and it also implicates the Acting D.G (Silumesi Muchula). The man has been doing a lot of corrupt activities and dragging the name of the Commission and the axe had to fall on him,” the source revealed.