PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM has been granted bail of K300,000 by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

GBM appeared in Court today for counts he faces of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and conflict of interest involving millions of kwachas and thousands of dollars respectively.

GBM was yesterday arrested by a joint investigations team and charged with 8 counts of Conflict of Interest and 19 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

GBM was remanded in custody, however today after applying for bail, he has been granted bail at a value of K300,000.

He is set to appear on June 14 for plea.