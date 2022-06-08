PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM has been granted bail of K300,000 by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.
GBM appeared in Court today for counts he faces of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and conflict of interest involving millions of kwachas and thousands of dollars respectively.
GBM was yesterday arrested by a joint investigations team and charged with 8 counts of Conflict of Interest and 19 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
GBM was remanded in custody, however today after applying for bail, he has been granted bail at a value of K300,000.
He is set to appear on June 14 for plea.
The man who would have been Republican Vice President under the Upnd. Oh there was a plan to use him then dump him. A cadre in Monze was going to report that GBM had a fake grade 12 certificate. And the process to remove him would start.
As much as I know GBM didn’t behave with honour when he served as Defense Minister. But he’s being called to account almost 10yrs after these crimes were allegedly committed. Where were the Law Enforcement agencies? This is an indication that our institutions are very weak and don’t serve their purpose. GBM should have arrested the time he was insulting soldiers to say ” nimpiya shakwa noko?”. But they failed to do it and he defected to the UPND where he was embraced and given the position of VP without even going through an election! GBM spent millions of his money on the UPND, didn’t they see that these were proceeds of crime? GBM is being punished for something else and not what he did when he served as Minister. This is pure persecution. I doubt if these cases will go far…
Corruption is an EVIL that all efforts must be made to eradicate it. The evilness is NOT only because you pay someone for a service, but its about damage done as a result of DISTRUST among the people. Also it creates “intelligent retards” who are here to politicize every case of suspected corruption. ECL already said: UMULANDU TAUBOLA. period. So why should there be an exception for those suspected, is it because they are PF? What about considering the TAXPAYER’s money that is suspected to being misused, why don’t you fight for the Zambians instead of the suspected individuals ?
BTW: Such cases can NOT be built in a few months that this GRZ has been in POWER, PF MUST have had this information long time ago, GBM knew about it and that is the reason he jumped back to PF. Otherwise,…
EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS CASE IS VERY DISTURBING.!
First of all there’s no Law Enforcement Agency in Zambia called PF or UPND, this must get into the brains of retarded praise singers. The PF or UPND can’t investigate any case and take it to courts of Law. GBM was corrupt both under PF and later UPND. The reason both embraced him was that he was with them. Now the UPND has pushed for his arrest because he’s no longer with them and now they want to punish him using these offenses yet they never had any shame to use his dirty money to mobilize their Party. Both PF and UPND are accomplices in GBM’s corruption, if at all it was there. The ACC that has arrested GBM today was the same that was there when these offenses were committed, it’s the same that has failed to investigate UPND fertilizer corruption and it’s the same that’ll bring…