Three political parties have successfully filed in their nomination papers for the Lumbo ward by-election in Mongu central constituency slated for June 30, 2022.

United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Gift Nosiku said that the party has shown commitment towards developing all wards in the district.

Mr Nosiku said President Hakainde Hichilema will honour the people through delivering meaningful development according to the campaign promises.

And Western Province Information and Publicity Secretary, Mubiana Lamaswala said campaign messages will be based on peace and the rule of law.

Mr Lamaswala said no political parties will be intimidated during the campaign trails in the ward as the UPND will not condone any acts of violence.

speaking after filling in his nomination, Economic Front Party candidate, John Chikoti said he will work towards increasing social cash transfer funds.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Movement Party candidate, Mike Naluca promised to develop the Lumpo ward which he said has lacked behind.

Lumbo ward by-election has been necessitated following the demise of the former UPND ward councilor Kekelwa Wakumel