Transport and Logistics Minister, Frank Tayali has tasked the new Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Board to immediately investigate the issue of the over 33,000 vehicles suspected to have been illegally imported into the country, but registered by the agency.

Over 33, 000 vehicles have been discovered not to have matching records of customs clearance between the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), a development that has resulted in the suspension of 6 senior RTSA officers who including RTSA Director Gladwell Banda.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the eight-member RTSA board to be led by Allen Mate in Lusaka today, Mr Tayali says the board is expected to conduct investigations in the matter without fear or favor for the truth to come out and a solution to be found.

He says the issue at hand is very serious and borders on national security because if not handled well and left unchecked, it might result in the country having insurgents driving through the borders.

Meanwhile, the minister has noted the need for the tenure of office of the board members to be reduced to at least 3-years from the current 5-years.

And Mr Tayali has directed the board to find solutions to enhance service delivery and mitigate the spate of road traffic crashes and fatalities the nation continues to record annually.

He has also noted the need to advocate for the construction of inclusive roads that cater for all road users including people living with disabilities.

And new RTSA Board Chairperson, Allen Mate assured has pledged the board’s commitment to the delivery and implementation of policies vigilantly, effectively and efficiently in order to reduce accidents, improve on-road rules compliance and ensure prudent use of resources.

The other members of the board include Kennedy Mumba, Bubala Chibbonta, Patrick Choolwe, Emmanuel Sampa, Anna Kasor, George Manyele and Wallace Mumba.