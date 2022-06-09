The Zambia Police Service says it has intensified workshops on policing so that its staff could start carrying their duties professionally to satisfaction of the general public.

Southern province Commissioner of Police Alfred Nawa, says the workshops are being conducted at Station level in the entire province.

Mr Nawa says his office hopes that through the workshop sessions , it will tremendously helped police officers to work diligently and professionally in the province.

The Police Commander said in an interview that he was pleased with the manner officers in the province are carrying out their duties in ensuring reduced crime in the province.

“ Police in the province will not relent in bringing law breakers to book whenever they commit felonies or indeed misdemeanors, “ he said.

He further advised his officers not to involve themselves in criminal activities adding that the law will not spare any of them found wanting.

And Mr Nawa has appealed to members of the public to work hand in hand with law enforcement officers to fighting crime in the province.