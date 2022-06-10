Group H has turned into an early tight race after Lesotho repelled Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday evening.

Lesotho put themselves back in contention on June 9 following a 0-0 home draw against two-time AFCON champions Cote d’Ivoire at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Cote d’Ivoire came into the game as overwhelming favourites for the 3 points a week after a resounding 3-1 home win over Zambia in their Group H opener on June 3 in Yamoussoukro.

The result means it is all tight in Group H with a mere two points separating the three contenders for qualification.

Cote d’Ivoire, who have already qualified for AFCON as host, have 4 points that will go to the administrative process of classifying the lone side to qualify for Group H.

And so at the end of match day one, Zambia are second and in the driving seat on 3 points.

Comoros, whom Zambia beat 2-1 on June 7 in Lusaka, are second also on 3 points thanks to the 2-0 home win over Lesotho they posted on match-day-one on June 3.

Lesotho are a close third with a point and play Chipolopolo in September’s Group H doubleheaders starting away in Lusaka and at home in Johannesburg during the weekend of September 19-27.

Cote d’Ivoire will be home in the first leg against Comoros of their September doubleheader.

The lone Group H winner must either finish runners-up to Cote d’Ivoire or top the group to qualify for AFCON.

But the methodology does not apply to the other 11 groups that will see the top two finishers from each pool qualifying for 2023 AFCON.

