9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 10, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Vice President Nalumango defends Sweden and other Countries that flew the Gay Rainbow Flags

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Headlines Vice President Nalumango defends Sweden and other Countries that flew the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has defended Sweden and other countries that recently flew Rainbow flags at their Embassies in Lusaka, a symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender movement.

Mrs Nalumango reiterated that the Zambian government does not support Gay Rights but acknowledged that Sweden flew the flag in their embassy. According to International law, it is regarded as a sovereign state and not on the Zambian land.

Responding to Mpika PF MP Francis Kapyanga during the Vice President’s question time who wanted to know what action the government has taken against Embassies that flew rainbow flags, Mrs Nalumango emphasised that an Embassy is regarded as a sovereign state where the government has no control of what happens although it is on the Zambian soil.

Mrs Nalumango who had challenged opposition leaders to declare their positions on gay rights has questioned where the PF has been the last four years when the same Embassies flew the flags for them to express concern now.

Swedish and Finnish Embassies in Lusaka flew the Rainbow flag, a symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQI) movement on their premises on Tuesday, May 17th is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia and aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide.

In a Facebook post, the two Embassies stated that they flew the Rainbow Flag in support and commitment to LGBTQI rights.

“LGBTQI rights are human rights, always and everywhere,” the caption read.

Previous articleLesotho Put Pressure on Chipolopolo After Cote d’Ivoire Draw

2 COMMENTS

  1. Shame on “Bishop” Joshua Banda and his cohorts who stood on a hill taunting the UPND to make their stand known on whether they were allowing gay rights and what they were doing about the two embassies that flew those flags. Even a grade 7 student of civics knows that embassy grounds are sovereign states.

    2
    1

  2. What has gay people done to a lot of you?
    Answer is, NOTHING.
    Did you all know that South Africa has gay rights written into its Constitution and everybody is cool about it.
    All you so call Christians look to do is just perpetuate hate.

    1
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

Vice President Nalumango defends Sweden and other Countries that flew the Gay Rainbow Flags

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has defended Sweden and other countries that recently flew Rainbow flags at their Embassies in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I’m being politically persecuted for ditching the UPND prior to the 2021 General Elections-GBM

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) member and business tycoon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM has charged that he is being politically persecuted for...
Read more

President Hichilema expected on on the Copperbelt province for a three day working visit

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt province for a three day working visit. Provincial Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo says, while...
Read more

ECZ Leadership should be Independent and not feel threatened by the Change of Government

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairmanship should be independent and not feel threatened by the change...
Read more

Zambia could be next country to take UK’s illegal Channel migrants

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Telegraph in UK reports that Zambia may be the next country to take UK asylum seekers after “expressing an interest” in the Government’s...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.