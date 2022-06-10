Vice President Mutale Nalumango has defended Sweden and other countries that recently flew Rainbow flags at their Embassies in Lusaka, a symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender movement.

Mrs Nalumango reiterated that the Zambian government does not support Gay Rights but acknowledged that Sweden flew the flag in their embassy. According to International law, it is regarded as a sovereign state and not on the Zambian land.

Responding to Mpika PF MP Francis Kapyanga during the Vice President’s question time who wanted to know what action the government has taken against Embassies that flew rainbow flags, Mrs Nalumango emphasised that an Embassy is regarded as a sovereign state where the government has no control of what happens although it is on the Zambian soil.

Mrs Nalumango who had challenged opposition leaders to declare their positions on gay rights has questioned where the PF has been the last four years when the same Embassies flew the flags for them to express concern now.

Swedish and Finnish Embassies in Lusaka flew the Rainbow flag, a symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQI) movement on their premises on Tuesday, May 17th is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia and aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide.

In a Facebook post, the two Embassies stated that they flew the Rainbow Flag in support and commitment to LGBTQI rights.

“LGBTQI rights are human rights, always and everywhere,” the caption read.