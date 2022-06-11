9.5 C
Almost 90% of K3.4 billion has been released to stabilize Zambia’s Medical Drugs Supply Chain-Masebo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it remains committed to providing the citizenry with equity access to good quality, safe and efficacious medicine supplies at all levels. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says the commitment can be demonstrated by the release of the K3.4 billion which government has allocated towards medical supplies in the 2022 national budget.

Ms. Masebo said previously only a total of K1.4 billion was allocated, money that was not adequate enough to address the challenges of the public health sector supply chain.

The Health Minister said this in a speech read on her behalf by Defence Minister Ambrose Lifuma during the 41st Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia conference being held at Avani Hotel in Livingstone. Ms. Masebo charged that out of the allocated K3.4 billion, almost 90 Percent has been released to the Zambia Medicines and Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) to facilitate both the emergency and framework contract procurement of medicines and medical supplies to stabilize the country’s supply chain.

The Health Minister has assured that the drug system in all public health centres will soon pay dividends once suppliers who have successfully been awarded contracts initiate deliveries to ZAMMSA. Ms. Masebo has since challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia to rise to the occasion and begin to provide a tangible solution toward mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain.

The Minister hoped that after the conference, Pharmacists will be able to submit a communique to the government, in order to influence policy formulation, and also to have a sustainable and resilient supply chain that promotes local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

And Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia Vice President Jimmy Hangoma has thanked the government for establishing a Position in the Pharmaceutical Services Directorate. Mr. Hangoma has assured that as Pharmacists, they will do their level best to assist the government in providing quality health care to all its citizens.

Previous articleThe Vice President was Wrong Over the Flying of the Gay Flag By Foreign Embassies

