Saturday, June 11, 2022
Rural News
Updated:

High Levels of Teenage Pregnancies in the Samfya District

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Samfya district Education Board Secretary Dennis Mukunta is concerned at the high levels of teenage pregnancies in the district.

The concern comes following an incident in which a grade four pupil at Chinweshiba Primary School in Samfya district in Luapula province was impregnated by a Community member.

Mr. Mukunta says the District Education office in Samfya has been receiving such cases and that the office has been on the ground trying to address the issue despite cases that keep increasing.

“We have been receiving such cases from various schools in the district and we are not sitting idol, we are on the ground to ensure that we address this matter,” He said.

ZANIS reports that the District Education Board Secretary said this in an interview yesterday.

Mr. Mukunta disclosed that the Ministry of Education in the district is working with other organizations to ensure that such girls are enrolled back into school.

He has since called for a longer-lasting solution to curb teenage pregnancies.

And Chinweshiba Primary School Head teacher Derrick Chinga is saddened with the continued repeated cases of teenage pregnancies at the school.

Mr. Chinga says what is more saddening is the current case of a grade four pupil who is now a victim.

Mr. Chinga has since called on the parents to the girl not to hide the identity of the person who impregnated the girl.

Forum for African Women Educationalists in Zambia (FAWEZA) Programmes Manager Faith Simukoko said the organization is working hard to ensure that teenage pregnancies in schools are curbed.

Mrs. Simukoko has since called on all stakeholders in the district to work together in order to reduce the high levels of teenage pregnancies in schools.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema urges the Church to take the country to the desired level

