General News
Increased fertilizer production cheers stakeholders

By Chief Editor
Buyzed campaign founder Evans Ngoma is happy that the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) has announced an increased production capacity of Compound D fertilizer for the coming farming season.

Mr. Ngoma says it is a positive step that many local companies have ceased the opportunity to venture into fertilizer production in the wake of disruption in supply due to the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

He noted that with plans by NCZ to produce more than 50.000 metric tonnes of compound D and Chemical Capital (UCZ) fertilizers to manufacture top dressing (urea), the country can manage to address the high fertilizer prices that have affected many farmers.

He told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today, that with the escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine which are the country’s major sources of fertilizer imports, it is gratifying to see that local companies have come on board.

He said the coming on board of local firms such as NCZ, UCZ, among many others, will go a long way in mitigating the negative impact that the continued war is likely to put on the country’s agriculture sector.

Mr. Ngoma added that with heightened political will that government has shown towards the agriculture industry, it is vital for local manufacturers to consider investing more in fertilizer producing ventures, in order to caution any shortages that may arise as a result of disturbances in supply.

He said that with support that government has shown towards supporting farmers as a way of boosting production for national food security, there is need for producers to also increase their capacity and ensure that they produce enough to meet the local demand.

And Mr. Ngoma has called on farmer input suppliers and agro dealers to locally source the commodities and exhaust all the local production before considering importing from other countries.

He noted that, doing so will help grow the sector, as producers in order to create market and demand for the local fertilizer companies.

