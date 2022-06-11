9.5 C
Health
Updated:

Masebo Warns Over Increased Covid Infections

The Ministry of Health has warned of increased infections of COVID-19 due to the cold weather currently being experienced.

Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing in Lusaka, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said it is prudent that all Zambians religiously follow all the preventive guidelines.

Ms Masebo said the country has also isolated BA.4 of the Omicron Variant in one individual and BA. 5 of the Omicron Variant in another person.

She said both individuals are residents of Chongwe District. Ms. Masebo said the country has also recorded One Hundred and 39 new cases in the last 24 hours.

And Health Permanent secretary Technical Services Luckson Kasonka said the country is currently seeing an increase in the number of cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation- WHO – has donated 7 Hundred electronic data collection devices valued at one hundred and 22 thousand United States Dollars to support Zambia’s data collection and monitoring processes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 20-thousand pupils in Livingstone District have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This is out of nearly 30-thousand eligible school-going children.

Livingstone District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Aiden Kambunga has told ZNBC News that the area has more than 50-thousand pupils but that only about 30-thousand of them are twelve years and above, which is the eligible age for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mr. Kambunga said the Livingstone District Education Office is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure eligible pupils are vaccinated against the pandemic.

He also said education and health officials in the Tourist Capital are engaging parents and guardians on the need to allow their eligible children to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

