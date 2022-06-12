Catholic schools in Mongu diocese have celebrated their education achievements, values and massive contribution to the education sector in Western Province.

Speaking at the event held in Mongu sports stadium yesterday, Mongu Catholic Diocese Bishop Evance Chinyemba says catholic schools does not only impart intellectual knowledge in learners but also change the fundamental inner values, characteristics and morals towards the attainment of positive social behavior.

Bishop Chinyemba stressed the need for pupils to take religious philosophy as another branch of important education that would bring about God fearing society for the betterment and peaceful nation.

Earlier, National Education Secretary, Reverend Leonard Namulumba thanked the catholic schools in Western Province for supplementing government effort in education sector.

Reverend Dr. Namulumba has since called on all catholic schools in the province to continue setting a paradigm shift towards shaping pupils academically, socially and spiritually.

Meanwhile, Mongu District Education Board Secretary Lisimba Ilutombi has reaffirmed her commitment in ensuring 100 percent pass rate among pupils in both private and public schools.

Mrs. Ilutombi disclosed that pupils including slow learners are given equal opportunities with faster learners through deliberate system policies enshrined in the ministry of education to ensure no single pupil lags behind academically.

The DEBS has observed that Catholic schools have continued producing best pupils and commended teachers for their relentless effort in delivering quality education to pupils.

The celebration which attracted pupils from Catholic schools across Western province was held under the theme: Learn, Serve, Lead and Succeed.