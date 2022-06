Spain based striker Rachael Kundananji has been dropped from the final 23-member Shepolopolo Zambia squad coach Bruce Mwape named on Saturday for next month’s 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco.

SD Eibar forward Kundananji was initially named in the 31-member provisional squad released last month.

Striker Rachael Nachula and Hellen Mubanga are the other notable absentees from Mwape’s final Africa Cup squad.

Meanwhile, China-based striker Barbara Banda, who plays for Shanghai Shengli, has made the cut alongside Margaret Belemu, Grace Chanda (Kazakhstan) and the Turkey-based duo of Hazel Nali and Misozi Zulu.

Veteran striker Noria Sosala of Indeni Roses is also in the squad.

Zambia will face Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo in Group B at the tournament beginning on July 2-23.

According to FAZ, the team is expected to leave for Morocco next week for an international camp where a number of friendlies have been lined-up.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS

Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Leticia Lungu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses)

DEFENDERS

Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (YASA Girls)

MIDFIELDERS

Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA)

STRIKERS

Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli), Xiomara Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Ladies), Grace Chanda (BIIK Kazygurt-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Noria Sosala (Indeni Roses), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)