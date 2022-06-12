9.5 C
Luapula Minister directs PDCC to actualise investments

By Chief Editor
Luapula province Minister Derrick Chilundika has directed the Luapula Provincial administration to address all challenges faced by prospective investors so as to actualise their investment pledges made during and after 2017 held, Luapula expo.

Chairing his first Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) meeting virtually, Mr Chilundika has noted, the need for authorities to facilitate the fulfilment of project implementation for companies on the ground and at different stages of execution of their investments.

Mr Chilundika says the region’s investment potential must be fully harnessed to develop the province and make it effective in order to contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said that he is optimistic that through collective efforts and hard work, the endowment potential in Luapula province, in sectors such as tourism, fishing, mining, farming and agro-business will be unlocked.

“I am therefore directing the office of the Permanent Secretary to ensure that all the challenges that have made most of our investors fail to actualise their investments are addressed in the province. Let us provide them with all the support they need to ensure that those investments succeed,” he said.

The Luapula Province Minister further expressed confidence that the PDDC through the provincial administration, will jointly be able to deliver and push the development agenda of the region in line with the government’s ideals.

Speaking Earlier Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba reaffirmed the PDCCs commitment to review the implementation of various development programmes and identify the critical areas which need attention.

Mr. Mumba has implored members of the PDCC to be proactive in their contributions to the development agenda of the province through effective input during the virtual meeting and subsequent improved implementation management practices.

