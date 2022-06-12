9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Mutondo Stars Sweep into Div 1 with a 100 Percent Playoff Run

Mutondo Stars have secured promotion to the FAZ/Eden National First Division after winning their group win a 100 percent run at the ongoing playoffs in Lusaka.

The old Kitwe giant that was revived in 2020 will head into the 2022/2023 season a tier away from the FAZ Super League where they have not been seen for over 25 years.

Mutondo on Sunday beat Blue Arrows 1-0 thanks to a Richard Mwila goal to see them finish top of the Group B playoffs on maximum 12 points and a whooping nine points ahead of second placed Aguila who were in action late on Sunday.

Zeddy Saileti’s side started off their push for Division 1 promotion on June 9 with a 6-0 bashing of Mansa Wanderers.

Mutondo followed that up the next day by beating Aguila 2-0 and then on Saturday stopped Real Nakonde 1-0.

Saileti’s team will be joined in Division One by Riflemen who finished top of Group A with 10 points, seven points ahead of second placed Katete Rangers who were still in action by press-time.      

