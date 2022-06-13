9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 13, 2022
General News
Continued Illegal timber harvesting worry DC

By Chief Editor
Luwingu District Commissioner, Chomba Chileshe has expressed worry on the illegal harvesting of timber in the area. Mr. Chileshe said suspected Tanzanian traders have invaded the forest in Senior Chief Shimumbi’s Chiefdom in Luwingu district and are illegally harvesting timber.

He stated that the Forestry Department in the district has failed to curb the illegality due to lack of transport.

Mr. Chileshe said this when Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu called on him at his office in Luwingu.

Mr. Chileshe has called on the provincial administration to help provide transport to the Forestry Department to help curb the illegal harvesting of timber.

And Mr. Mpundu said the illegal timber harvesting is not unique to Luwingu, as it has also affected other districts such as Mporokoso, Nsama, and Senga Hill.

“This problem is everywhere, especially in the Northern districts of the province such as Mporokoso, Nsama Senga Hill. And timber cutting in these areas is rampant,” he said.

Mr. Mpundu has however warned the illegal timber traders without concession licenses that government will deal with them.

He also challenged the forestry department to ensure that it brings to a stop all acts of illegal timber harvesting.

Mr. Mpundu further pledged to temporally help the department with a truck from the provincial office to help them address the problem.

The Permanent Secretary is in the district to monitor the implementation of programmes under the Scaling Up Nutrition Technical Assistance (SUN-TA).

