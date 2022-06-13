Government says it is committed to safeguarding the plight of the vulnerable people in society through various social protection programmes.North-western province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi says it is the new dawn government’s hope that social protection programmes such as free education, social cash transfer, food security pack, school feeding and various women livelihood programmes will be up scaled in the 2023-2025 medium term expenditure framework.

Colonel Katambi said this during the public consultation meeting on the preparation of the 2023 national budget and 2023-2025 medium term expenditure framework held in Solwezi today.

“This is key in ensuring that consensus is built in addressing the challenges that our people are faced with post COVID-19 pandemic era,” Col. Katambi said.He said government is further committed to engaging all citizens in decision making processes on issues of national importance.

“This can be seen from the initiatives by government to hold public budget consultative meetings with stakeholders,” Col Katambi said.

Consultative processes will not only help to bridge the information gap on the prevailing tax environment but also serve as a forum to enhance various economic actors on how government can enhance domestic resources mobilization and get feedback.

Col. Katambi henceforth appealed to stakeholders to make meaningful submissions that will help the Ministry of Finance and National Planning to come up with an all-inclusive 2023 national budget which will be a reflection of the stakeholders aspirations.

Government has started the process of countrywide stakeholders consultations in all the 10 provinces to receive submissions from the general public that will form the preparation of the 2023 national budget and the 2023-2025 medium term expenditure framework.