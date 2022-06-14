President Hakainde Hichilema will undertake a State Visit to Kenya from 15th to 16th June 2022. This is at the invitation of Kenyan President Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta,

During the visit, President Hichilema and President Kenyatta will hold bilateral talks which will centre on issues of interest between the two countries.

The two Heads of State will also discuss regional, continental and international issues of mutual interest.

The bilateral talks will be followed by the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Zambia and Kenya in various sectors which will provide for the further consolidation of social economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prior to the State Visit by the President, Zambia and Kenya conducted the Mid Term Review of the Zambia-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in Nairobi,from 12th to 13th June 2022 in preparation for the State Visit.

President Hichilema is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements

This is according to abatement issued by Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo