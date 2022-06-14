9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH dates Kenya tomorrow for state visit

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines HH dates Kenya tomorrow for state visit
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema will undertake a State Visit to Kenya from 15th to 16th June 2022. This is at the invitation of Kenyan President Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta,

During the visit, President Hichilema and President Kenyatta will hold bilateral talks which will centre on issues of interest between the two countries.

The two Heads of State will also discuss regional, continental and international issues of mutual interest.

The bilateral talks will be followed by the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Zambia and Kenya in various sectors which will provide for the further consolidation of social economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prior to the State Visit by the President, Zambia and Kenya conducted the Mid Term Review of the Zambia-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation in Nairobi,from 12th to 13th June 2022 in preparation for the State Visit.

President Hichilema is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements

This is according to abatement issued by Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo

Previous articleRevealed: Dr. Greg Mills on advises on economic policy and only deals directly with Presidents-WikiLeaks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

HH dates Kenya tomorrow for state visit

President Hakainde Hichilema will undertake a State Visit to Kenya from 15th to 16th June 2022. This is at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Dr Musokotwane confirms Zambia’s first creditor meeting is set for Thursday

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Zambia will hold its first meeting with its international creditors on Thursday, Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said, but acknowledged that the government's aim...
Read more

Official Creditor Committee Meeting: Nkulukusa contradicts HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Reuters report that a date for the first meeting of Zambia’s official creditor committee has not yet been set, an official said on...
Read more

HH praised for empowering Zambians with mining licences

Headlines editor - 12
Emeralds and Semi-precious Minerals Association of Zambia (ESMAZ) has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for considering to empower Zambians with mining licences which they can...
Read more

We working on modalities to address the bottlenecks affecting the growth of businesses in Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration is working on modalities that will address the bottlenecks affecting the growth of business in the country. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.