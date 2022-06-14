International Monetary Fund -IMF- Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh is today expected in the country for a two day visit.

While in Zambia, Ms. Sayeh is expected to hold high level talks with the government focused on recent economic developments.

The talks will look at the effect of global economic developments such as high oil and fertilizer prices on the Zambian economy.

The talks will also discuss progress made on debt restructuring which the Ministry of Finance has described as an important step towards a formal programme with the IMF.

Ms. Sayeh will also pay a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema, and hold discussions with Finance Minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane and the Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya.

She is also expected to hold discussions with Members of Parliament, Civil Society and other Development Partners.

Ms. Sayeh will be accompanied to the high-level meetings with Zambian authorities by Acting IMF Resident Representative Carlos Cacares, IMF Mission Chief for Zambia Holland Allison and other IMF staff.