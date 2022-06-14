9.5 C
Updated:

Miguel Chiawa Joins Mayuka’s ex-club Young Boys

Zambian midfielder Miguel Chaiwa has joined Swiss club Young Boys on a long term contract.

Young Boys on Tuesday confirmed Chaiwa’s capture on a five year deal from Lusaka club FC Shamuel.

He is the second Chipolopolo player to join Young Boys after Emmanuel Mayuka who spent three seasons at the Swiss club.

“YB has signed Zambian national player Miguel Chaiwa for the next five years,” the club revealed in a Facebook post.

“The 18-year-old defensive midfielder comes from FC Shamuel and is considered a very willing player with great willpower and special qualities in defensive midfield.”

Chaiwa has been on the fringes of the National Team of late.

He is a graduate of the Zambia Under-17 squad.

Young Boys have won 15 Swiss league championships and six Swiss Cups.

