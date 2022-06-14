9.5 C
Mpulungu and Aguila Secure Division 1 Promotion

Mpulungu Harbour and Aguila Stars of Central Province have won promotion to the FAZ National Division One after finishing second in their respective groups on the final day of the playoffs held in Lusaka.

Mpulungu and Aguila have joined Kitwe outfit Mutondo Stars and Riflemen of Lusaka who were the first ones to secure promotion earlier at the weekend.

Aguila Stars finished second in Group B on seven points after a 2-2 draw with Blue Arrows in their final game on Monday afternoon.

Mutondo Stars won Group B with 12 points after winning all their four games during the playoffs.

Mpulungu secured qualification to the National Division One League after beating Katete Rangers 2-0 to finish second in Group A on seven points.

Unbeaten Riflemen won Group A on 10 points after posting three wins and a draw.

Real Nakonde missed out on promotion despite beating Mansa Wanderers 9-0 in their final match on the last day.

