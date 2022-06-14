Zambia Airports Corporation Limited has finally procured specialised ground handling equipment for Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport which was commissioned last August.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) supplied the equipment that includes Air Starter Unit, Apron Bus, Apron Sweeper Truck and Ground Processing Unit (GPU) at a cost of $12,690,741.00.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has officiated at the inspection ceremony of ground handling equipment held at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

In his unwritten remarks, Mr. Tayali said the specialised ground handling equipment will help to enhance safety at the new airport.

The Ndola Central Member of Parliament challenged the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited to regularly service the equipment.

“This equipment will no doubt go a long way in terms of enhancing capacity as well as safety standards in the running of this marvel of an airport infrastructure. When you are operating equipment such as this there is no need to reinvent the will. Let us understand how this equipment operates even as it has been delivered in its current brand new state. Once we have taken note of the specifications on how to operate this equipment we should then engage in preventive maintenance which will be very important. It will be very sad to come here and find that equipment is lying idle simply because there is maybe a small fault which our so-called experts cannot even fix. We should be moving away from such approach to work,” Mr. Tayali said.

Airports Corporation acting managing director Maggie Kaunda said the new equipment will enhance the quality of airport services in Ndola and assured safety of operations.

“Zambia Airports Corporation Limited is elated to inspect this specialised ground handling equipment that will see us enhance our service delivery and provide our clients with quality airport services and assure safety of operations. The equipment which is part of the Greenfield Project costs Twelve Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty one United States Dollars ($12,690,741.00). The equipment being showcased today includes a total of 25 pieces of equipment such as an Air Starter Unit, Apron Bus, Apron Sweeper Truck, Conveyor Belt Loader, Ground Processing Unit (GPU), 27 tonne Tug Master, 50 tonne Tug Master and a Tow Tractor amongst others. In line with the 7th National Development Plan derived from the Government’s Vision 2030 and the vision to make Zambia into a SADC regional hub, Zambia Airports Corporation Limited is confident that once the specialised equipment is in use, it will instill confidence in our stakeholders and also attract new business as we shall now have increased and proven capability to handle a wide range of aircrafts,” Mrs. Kaunda said.

“I would also like to state that ZACL’s Strategic objective to grow its non-aeronautical revenue streams and revenue diversification program is on track, with – Hotel Developments here at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport and at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport – The introduction of a Cargo facilities both here at SMKIA as well as at KKIA . These facilities are key in the sense that the international airports are relevant in creating linkages beyond our borders and this is set to boost trade. Zambia Airports Corporation Limited looks forward to increasing and attracting more traffic to the Copperbelt Region. I wish to end by thanking the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) for successfully delivering this equipment and the Government of the Republic of Zambia for the continued support. We look forward to the next stages of the process and shall ensure that all relevant procedures before the commissioning of this equipment will be adequately handled to assure that value for money is realised without question,” she said.