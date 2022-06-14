9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Stakeholders applaud President Hichilema’s Copperbelt visit

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Stakeholders applaud President Hichilema’s Copperbelt visit
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has pledged to ignite the province’s agriculture sector to enhance its contribution to the national food basket.

Mr. Matambo says the province is endowed with fertile soils and multiple water bodies which should fully be utilised to grow the agricultural sector.

Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to increase investment in the agriculture sector during his three day visit on the Copperbelt, Mr Matambo said his office will work closely with farmers to enhance production in the sector.

He said districts such as Mpongwe, Masaiti and Lufwanyama have the muscle to contribute nearly a quarter to the national food basket.

“God gave us everything, he gave us natural resources so away from copper, we really want to go into agriculture and when we talk about agriculture, we are not just talking about maize, we want to diversify to other crops,” he said.

And Ndola businessman, Mellbin Simangolwa said President Hichilema’s commitment on addressing the bottlenecks affecting the growth of business is evident that the cost of doing business will be reduced.

He said Zambians will soon be appreciating the President’s methodical approach towards matters aimed at reconstructing the economy.

Meanwhile, Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Paul Chisunka said it is gratifying to see that the President is working tirelessly to unlock opportunities for local businesses.

“Ultimately actualising the President’s sentiments will result in massive job creation and poverty reduction,” he said.

The stakeholders on the Copperbelt Province have described President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to the province as ‘hope restoration trip.

President Hakainde Hichilema was last week on a three-day visit on the Copperbelt Province, where he met various stakeholders and discussed different matters of national development.

Previous articleMobile money booth agent murdered

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Stakeholders applaud President Hichilema’s Copperbelt visit

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has pledged to ignite the province’s agriculture sector to enhance its contribution to the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mobile money booth agent murdered

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 22-year-old booth attendant of Chipata district in Eastern province has been murdered, and his body discovered in Katete. The murder of Emmanuel Nyirenda...
Read more

AFRICOM Office of Security Cooperation is not a US military base-DefenceWeb

General News Chief Editor - 10
DefenceWeb, a respected military and defence publication has stated that recently created United States’ Office of Security Cooperation in Zambia is not to be...
Read more

Chingola-Chililabombwe road remains a priority on government agenda-HH

General News Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema says the Chingola-Chililabombwe road remains a priority on government agenda. Addressing Chililabombwe residents this evening, the President said government is aware that...
Read more

Continued Illegal timber harvesting worry DC

General News Chief Editor - 3
Luwingu District Commissioner, Chomba Chileshe has expressed worry on the illegal harvesting of timber in the area. Mr. Chileshe said suspected Tanzanian traders...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.