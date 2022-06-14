Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has pledged to ignite the province’s agriculture sector to enhance its contribution to the national food basket.

Mr. Matambo says the province is endowed with fertile soils and multiple water bodies which should fully be utilised to grow the agricultural sector.

Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to increase investment in the agriculture sector during his three day visit on the Copperbelt, Mr Matambo said his office will work closely with farmers to enhance production in the sector.

He said districts such as Mpongwe, Masaiti and Lufwanyama have the muscle to contribute nearly a quarter to the national food basket.

“God gave us everything, he gave us natural resources so away from copper, we really want to go into agriculture and when we talk about agriculture, we are not just talking about maize, we want to diversify to other crops,” he said.

And Ndola businessman, Mellbin Simangolwa said President Hichilema’s commitment on addressing the bottlenecks affecting the growth of business is evident that the cost of doing business will be reduced.

He said Zambians will soon be appreciating the President’s methodical approach towards matters aimed at reconstructing the economy.

Meanwhile, Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Paul Chisunka said it is gratifying to see that the President is working tirelessly to unlock opportunities for local businesses.

“Ultimately actualising the President’s sentiments will result in massive job creation and poverty reduction,” he said.

The stakeholders on the Copperbelt Province have described President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to the province as ‘hope restoration trip.

President Hakainde Hichilema was last week on a three-day visit on the Copperbelt Province, where he met various stakeholders and discussed different matters of national development.