Chipolopolo legend Collins Mbesuma says Zambia is never short of talented footballers.

Mbesuma believes the only challenge Zambia faces is talent identification and nurturing.

The former Roan United and Portsmouth striker has since organised a youth tournament through his Luanshya based soccer academy to be held from 18th-19th June at Kafubu Stadium.

Mbesuma said 24 junior teams will participate in the tournament among them Young Nkana, Young Zesco United and Young Power.

“We have a lot of football talent in Zambia. The only challenge is talent identification,” Mbesuma told Radio Icengelo on the Copperbelt.

“Talented players are all over even in rural areas but identification is the issue.”

This is the second edition of the junior competition.

“This tournament is an opportunity for players to show their talent,” Mbesuma said.

Mbesuma revealed that he is expecting a scout from Europe to grace the youth tournament.

“We are calling scouts to come and look at the players, especially from under 18 teams. There is a scout from Portugal whom I worked with in Europe who wants to come and watch the competition,” he said.