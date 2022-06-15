9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mbesuma: There is no Shortage of Football Talent in Zambia

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Mbesuma: There is no Shortage of Football Talent in Zambia
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo legend Collins Mbesuma says Zambia is never short of talented footballers.

Mbesuma believes the only challenge Zambia faces is talent identification and nurturing.

The former Roan United and Portsmouth striker has since organised a youth tournament through his Luanshya based soccer academy to be held from 18th-19th June at Kafubu Stadium.

Mbesuma said 24 junior teams will participate in the tournament among them Young Nkana, Young Zesco United and Young Power.

“We have a lot of football talent in Zambia. The only challenge is talent identification,” Mbesuma told Radio Icengelo on the Copperbelt.

“Talented players are all over even in rural areas but identification is the issue.”

This is the second edition of the junior competition.

“This tournament is an opportunity for players to show their talent,” Mbesuma said.

Mbesuma revealed that he is expecting a scout from Europe to grace the youth tournament.

“We are calling scouts to come and look at the players, especially from under 18 teams. There is a scout from Portugal whom I worked with in Europe who wants to come and watch the competition,” he said.

Previous articleSaileti Hails Mutondo Stars Division 1 Promotion

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mbesuma: There is no Shortage of Football Talent in Zambia

Chipolopolo legend Collins Mbesuma says Zambia is never short of talented footballers. Mbesuma believes the only challenge Zambia faces is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Saileti Hails Mutondo Stars Division 1 Promotion

Sports sports - 0
Coach Zeddy Saileti has hailed Mutondo Stars’ promotion to the 2022/23 FAZ National Division One League. Kitwe outfits Mutondo have secured promotion alongside Aguila of...
Read more

Shepolopolo in Women’s AFCON Bonus Bonanza

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo will each earn a massive $US21, 500 in bonuses should they reach the final of the 2022 Women’s AFCON that Morocco is hosting...
Read more

Miguel Chiawa Joins Mayuka’s ex-club Young Boys

Sports sports - 2
Zambian midfielder Miguel Chaiwa has joined Swiss club Young Boys on a long term contract. Young Boys on Tuesday confirmed Chaiwa’s capture on a five...
Read more

Chipolopolo on Bye at 2022 COSAFA Cup

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have been handed a bye at the 2022 COSAFA Cup and will enter the competition at the knockout phase. South Africa is hosting the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.