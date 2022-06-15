Shepolopolo will each earn a massive $US21, 500 in bonuses should they reach the final of the 2022 Women’s AFCON that Morocco is hosting from July 2-23.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga disclosed this at Shepolopolo’s send-off dinner in <Lusaka on Tuesday that the bonuses are cumulative and will come with success in each of the six games should they make it out of the group stage and all through knockout phase.

Kamanga said the girls will, prior to departure for Morocco on Wednesday, get an allowance of US$1000 each.

Meanwhile, the group stage winning bonus has been pegged at US$3000 each per game.

Shepolopolo are in Group B where they will play Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo and kick off their campaign on July 3 against the Indomitable Lionesses in Casablanca.

The two top finishers from the three group tournament qualify to the quarterfinals while two best third placed sides from the 12 team championship will also advance to the last eight.

Should Shepolopolo get to the quarterfinals, they will get a US$3500 each.

US$4000 each is what is up from grabs for reaching the semifinals.

Reaching the final will earn each player US$5000.

A semifinal qualification will earn Shepolopolo one of Africa’s four places at the Australia/New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But there are also two intercontinental playoff qualifying places for Africa that must be filled in Morocco.

A repechage round in Morocco will decide which of the two sides from the losing quarterfinalists will advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs tournament to be staged in Australia and New Zealand.

Ten nations will participate in the inter-continental playoff tournament to decide the last three finalists.

Austria and New Zealand will host the inter-continental playoff tournament as a test run for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.