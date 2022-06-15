9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo in Women’s AFCON Bonus Bonanza

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo in Women's AFCON Bonus Bonanza
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo will each earn a massive $US21, 500 in bonuses should they reach the final of the 2022 Women’s AFCON that Morocco is hosting from July 2-23.

FAZ  president  Andrew  Kamanga  disclosed this at Shepolopolo’s send-off dinner in <Lusaka on Tuesday that the  bonuses are cumulative and will come with success in each  of the six  games  should they make it out of the group stage and  all through knockout phase.

Kamanga said the girls will, prior to departure for Morocco on Wednesday, get an allowance of US$1000 each.

Meanwhile, the group stage winning bonus has been pegged at US$3000 each per game.

Shepolopolo are in Group B where they will play Cameroon, Tunisia and Togo and kick off their campaign on July 3 against the Indomitable Lionesses in Casablanca.

The two top finishers from the three group tournament qualify to the quarterfinals  while two best third placed sides from the 12 team  championship will also advance to the last eight.

 Should Shepolopolo get to the quarterfinals, they will get a US$3500 each.

US$4000 each is what is up from grabs for reaching the semifinals.

Reaching the final will earn each player US$5000.

A semifinal qualification will earn Shepolopolo one of Africa’s four places at the Australia/New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But there are also two intercontinental playoff qualifying places for Africa that must be filled in Morocco.
A repechage round in Morocco will decide which of the two sides from the losing quarterfinalists will advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs tournament to be staged in Australia and New Zealand.

Ten nations will participate in the inter-continental playoff tournament to decide the last three finalists.

Austria and New Zealand will host the inter-continental playoff tournament as a test run for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Previous articleMacky 2 collaborates with his siblings ,Chef187 and Towela Kaira on ‘Family Over Everything’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo in Women’s AFCON Bonus Bonanza

Shepolopolo will each earn a massive $US21, 500 in bonuses should they reach the final of the 2022 Women’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Miguel Chiawa Joins Mayuka’s ex-club Young Boys

Sports sports - 2
Zambian midfielder Miguel Chaiwa has joined Swiss club Young Boys on a long term contract. Young Boys on Tuesday confirmed Chaiwa’s capture on a five...
Read more

Chipolopolo on Bye at 2022 COSAFA Cup

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have been handed a bye at the 2022 COSAFA Cup and will enter the competition at the knockout phase. South Africa is hosting the...
Read more

Mpulungu and Aguila Secure Division 1 Promotion

Sports sports - 1
Mpulungu Harbour and Aguila Stars of Central Province have won promotion to the FAZ National Division One after finishing second in their respective groups...
Read more

Chipolopolo Await Tuesday’s 2022 COSAFA Cup Draws

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo Zambia will finally know their 2022 COSAFA Cup fate on June 14 when the draws are made in this years’ host city Durban. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.