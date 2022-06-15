ZCCM-IH has engaged Rothschild & Co., South Africa to assist with the strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines Plc.

Rothschild & Co., South Africa was engaged as Consultants in the 90s by the Zambia Privatization Agency on the privatization of ZCCM.

In a statement, ZCCM-IH says this engagement follows a competitive procurement process in which five other companies, both local and international, participated.

It says Rothschild & Co has extensive experience and an established reputation as a leading global financial services group, with a history of over 200 years at the centre of the world’s financial markets.

Rothschild & Co will undertake an assessment of the strategic options available to the business, to ensure the sustainability, growth and profitability of MCM.

The process is expected to be concluded within a period of six to twelve months, during which time Rothschild & Co’s involvement will not disrupt any business operations at the mine.

“ZCCM-IH is committed to see that MCM delivers to its optimal production levels in order to contribute to the national production target of three million metric tonnes of copper by 2030 and the broader strategy of Government initiatives to revitalise the Zambian mining industry for the benefit all Zambians,” a statement from ZCCM-IH read.

“Under strong stewardship, the sector will play a catalytic role in promoting industrialisation, employment creation and inclusive growth.”

There was no mention of how much Rothschild & Co., South Africa will be paid for the role.