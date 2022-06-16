The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has pegged its maize purchasing price for the 2022 Grain Marketing season at K160 per 50kg bag of white maize which translates to K10 increment from last year’s price for the commodity.

Announcing the buying price for Maize, Soya beans and Paddy rice in Lusaka this morning, FRA Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya said that the agency has also fixed the price of soya beans at K550 per 50kg bag from K500 last year and K200 per 40kg bag of paddy rice from K195 last year.

Mr. Hambwezya said that FRA is targeting to purchase 170,000 metric tonnes of white maize, 1,500 metric tonnes of soya beans and 1,000 metric tonnes of paddy rice for this year to cushion the already available carryover stock of maize of 1,055,075 metric tonnes.

He has since assured farmers of prompt payments on a first come first serve basis.

While the Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has welcomed the new prices announced by FRA, the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNF) said it is still studying the prices announced by the FRA.

MAZ association Executive President Andrew Chintala said millers will enter the market and buy maize so that it meets the export market which is yearning for Zambian mealie meal.