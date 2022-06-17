Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Yvonne Mpundu says the newly constructed industrial yard in Ndola City still lacks critical components to expected standards for its full operation.

Ms. Mpundu points out that the structures have no ventilators critical for air ventilation looking at the works that will be carried out by the occupiers, the small and medium scaler entrepreneurs.

Ministry will henceforth summon the contractor and all stakeholders involved in the implementation of the project to understand why the project was not built in line with the plans.

The Permanent Secretary said this when she led a team comprising her ministry’s official, and the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission ( CEEC ) among others for a spot check on the facility.

The newly constructed industrial yard in the provincial capital is among seven others that the Ms Mpundu led team is touring across the country.

“I am with a team from the Ministry and Director General from CEEC and board member from the commission. We are inspecting the industrial yards constructed in seven centres at a total cost of US$30 million dollars.

“ We want to appreciate the quality of the structures if they are fit to be called industrial yards and will make recommendations if they are ready to be used by the public,” she said.

Ms. Mpundu said the report filled at the Ministry indicates that the projects are ready for commission and the team wanted to compare if what is contained in the report replicates what is on the ground.

And CEEC Director General Charles Mungule said his commission is concerned that the Ndola’s industrial yard still has issues which needed to be addressed before commissioning.

“ The industrial yard project is critical in the industrialization agenda of the country as they are the basis for manufacturing and production of goods and services which when exported can earn the country foreign exchange, “ said Dr Mungule.

Meanwhile CEEC Board Member Paul Kaluba said the board will make recommendations on resolving some of the challenges identified at the industrial yards inspected to ensure that they become operationional.

Only seven industrial yards constructed across the country will be commissioned once certified as ready for occupancy.