Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is looking forward to Saturday’s women’s international friendly against Morocco.

Zambia arrived in Morocco on Thursday ahead of the 2022 Women’s AFCON to be held there from July 2-23.

The early birds in Morocco hit the ground running with a friendly this Saturday evening in Rabat.

“We said that, before the tournament, we needed to play two high-profile friendlies. Actually we will be looking at specific positions like upfront that is were our main concern is,” Mwape said.

Inspirational striker Barbara Banda is leading Shepolopolo but will be without the complementary presence of fellow potent partner Rachel Kundananji.

Mwape hopes veteran Noria Solala and newcomer Xiomara Mapepa can fill the gap left by Kundananji from Spanish club SD Eibar who has failed to make the team due to administrative reasons.

“If we can get goals tomorrow, then we will know were we are going and what we expect our players to do,” Mwape said.

“We also want to see if the team is well balanced from the goalkeeper, defence, and midfield and up front.”

This will also be Shepolopolo’s first taste of North African opposition at senior level.

Shepolopolo has one North African opponent in Group B in the form of Tunisia.

“We want to know the type of game they play in North Africa because in our group we have Tunisia the other two are from West Africa,” Mwape said.

“We have played Cameroon many times and we know what kind of football that they play.”

Togo is the other side in Group B and will be facing Shepolopolo for the first time when they clash in their last Group B fixture on July 9.

Shepolopolo open their WAFCON campaign on July 3 against Cameroon and play Tunisia on July 6.