Following the Food Reserve Agency’s ( FRA ) announcement of the floor price yesterday, the farming community in Chikankata Town, Southern province has received the announcement with mixed feelings.

While a few of the residents welcomed the slight increase by K 10 for a 50 kilogram bag of maize, majority in the area expressed their indifference.

Village headman Nalipapa says the is K160 increase from K 150 per 50 KG bag of maize is a mockery to farmers.

He suggested in an interview that the FRA should have increased the price to K200 considering the production costs.

And Village headman Telebwe advised the Agency to rescind its decision and revise its new floor price about K 200 per 50 Kilogramme bag.

The price is not motivating to farmers and therefore should be increased to a reasonable price, he said .

village headman Namuswa on his part said the price is demotivating to the farming community as there are labour and production costs in growing maize that needs a better price.

The Food Reserve Agency -FRA- will buy a 50 kg bag of maize at 160 Kwacha from last years’ K 150.

FRA Board Chairperson Kelevin Hambwezya said his Agency will buy 170,000 metric tonnes of maize during this marketing season.

Mr. Hambwezya also announced that the agency will buy rice at 200 Kwacha per 40 Kg bag while Soy beans has been pegged at 550 Kwacha per bag.

The prices announced are not the floor price but that people are free to enter the market and buy at the price of their choice.