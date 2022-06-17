9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 17, 2022
General News
Updated:

Zambia Youth Alliance mourns freedom fighter and veteran politician Sikota Wina

By Chief Editor
Zambia Youth Alliance is saddened by the demise of former freedom fighter and veteran politician Sikota Wina. Mr. Wina died on Wednesday at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

He was 91.

Alliance Chief Executive Officer Brian Chisanga has described Mr. Wina as a great hero for Zambia.

Mr. Chisanga said Mr. Wina will be remembered as a gallant and fearless leader who stood firmly and was intolerant to corruption.

He said Mr. Wina fought tirelessly with other leaders to help Zambia attain independence.

“Zambia Youth Alliance Zambia is saddened by the demise of Sikota Wina, a great hero. His contribution to this country has impacted the nation positively and tremendously. We choose to celebrate his life today. Apart from being a freedom fighter; he was a veteran politician who served in the first cabinet of UNIP. He was the first Minister of Health. He is remembered as a gallant and fearless leader who stood firmly and was intolerant of corruption,” Mr. Chisanga said.

“He fought tirelessly with other leaders to attain independence and for that, we shall eternally be grateful. This is a difficult moment for the country. We stand with The Winas Family who in all have been of great value to our nation,” he said.

The funeral gathering is being held at Mr. Wina’s residence in Mimosa, Chilanga District.

He was the last surviving member of the first cabinet founding President Kenneth Kaunda made when Zambia just gained independence from British rule.

Mr. Wina was famous for serving as a Cabinet Minister in UNIP for over ten years.

Mr. Wina served as Minister of Local Government and Housing, Minister of Local Government and Prisons as well as Minister of Information Broadcasting and Tourism.

He was also Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly under the Movement for Multi-party Democracy -MMD from 1991 to 1993.

