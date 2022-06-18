9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government signs hosting AU summit

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government signs hosting AU summit
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has signed a host agreement of the Fourth African Union ( A.U ) Coordination Summit with the African Union (AU) Commission which is slated for 14thto 17th July 2022.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at Mulungushi International Conference center today In Lusaka, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo indicated that the summit will bring together 13 heads of state and government.

Mr. Kakubo explains out of the 13 heads of states and government, five heads of state and government form the bureau of assembly of the AU and eight heads of state and government chair eight regional economic communities on the continent.

The summit will be preceded by the 41st ordinary session of the executive council from 14th to 15th July, 2022 and it will be attended by the Foreign Ministers of all 55 member states of the African Union.

The event will allow Zambia to build a solid foundation of cooperation with countries on the continent based on shared history and values, respect for the rule of law and rule-based multilateralism.

‘’The last time Zambia hosted a meeting of the African Union was in 2001,in this regard this event is an important undertaking as the country has not hosted a meeting of this magnitude in a long time.

“ It is absolutely crucial that Zambia takes advantage of this opportunity to promote our beautiful country, our hospitality and numerous opportunities in Tourism, Trade and investment among other areas,’’ noted Mr.Kakubo.

the New Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Center
the New Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Center

Government has been seized with preparations for the summit and the process is being facilitated by the ministerial organizing committee which is chaired by the minister of Foreign Affairs.

And the AU Commission Ambassador Ratebaye Tordeta congratulated the government of Zambia accepting to host the AU summit and for the satisfactory work so far following assessment by the AU team.

Dr. Tordeta added that the AU is also ready in terms of preparedness and all pending issues will be finalized very soon.

‘’For us all the pending issues will be finalized as soon as possible. On behalf of the team, may you convey our deep gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema,’’ said Dr. Tordeta.

Previous articleLate FTJ’s legacy to continue – HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government signs hosting AU summit

The government has signed a host agreement of the Fourth African Union ( A.U ) Coordination Summit with...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

40,000 new ZESCO customers connected since January

General News Chief Editor - 13
ZESCO Limited Managing Director Victor Mapani has confirmed that the plan to dismantle the backlog of electricity connections applications is on course. Mr. Mapani...
Read more

Mining firms urged to use their corporate social responsibility programmes to uplift the welfare of the vulnerable people

General News Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt-based Church elder Emmanuel Kasinsa has reminded mining firms to use their corporate social responsibility programmes to uplift the welfare of the vulnerable people...
Read more

Kaseba Bay; KK’s favourite working destination

General News Chief Editor - 1
Kasaba Bay is one of the places in Zambia that is synonymous with the country’s late founding father Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda. Situated in the...
Read more

Revisit maize price, Kalumbila farmers appeal

General News Chief Editor - 3
Kalumbila District Farmers Association Chairperson, Nsubula Hachipabeenda says the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) crop price for white maize does not reflect business reality following...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.