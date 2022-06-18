9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lusaka City Council confiscates expired goods

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Lusaka City Council confiscates expired goods
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka City Council has seized assorted beverages and food items worth about K72,780 during the first half of 2022.

A number of seized items were found beyond their shelf life while others missed date markings against the Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019.

Public relations manager Mwaka Nakweti reveals that the local authority through its Inspectorate Unit also seized assorted ‘wines’ which were wrongly packaged as required by the Liquor Licensing Act No 20 of 2011.

Other food articles were seized for rusted packages, bulging, evidence of punctures on packages, labelling in a foreign language, and suspected stale articles.

She has since warned all perpetrators and business owners who are in the habit of trading any articles unfit for human consumption to desist from such vice or risk the law catching up with them.

Ms Nakweti , however, encouraged members of the public to report all retailers and wholesalers that might be selling food articles that are suspected to be unfit for human consumption.

“ The food offered to the public must be wholesome, good quality and within the shelf-life as marked on the receptacle as food with of compromised standards, “ she said.

This is contained in a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka.

Previous articleSmall and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga urges Entrepreneurs to be more visible through social media

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Lusaka City Council confiscates expired goods

The Lusaka City Council has seized assorted beverages and food items worth about K72,780 during the first half of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga urges Entrepreneurs to be more visible through social media

General News Chief Editor - 0
Government has local entrepreneurs to utilize social media platforms for visibility and access to lucrative markets. Small and Medium...
Read more

Government signs hosting AU summit

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has signed a host agreement of the Fourth African Union ( A.U ) Coordination Summit with the African Union (AU) Commission...
Read more

40,000 new ZESCO customers connected since January

General News Chief Editor - 13
ZESCO Limited Managing Director Victor Mapani has confirmed that the plan to dismantle the backlog of electricity connections applications is on course. Mr. Mapani...
Read more

Mining firms urged to use their corporate social responsibility programmes to uplift the welfare of the vulnerable people

General News Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt-based Church elder Emmanuel Kasinsa has reminded mining firms to use their corporate social responsibility programmes to uplift the welfare of the vulnerable people...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.