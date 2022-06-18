The Lusaka City Council has seized assorted beverages and food items worth about K72,780 during the first half of 2022.

A number of seized items were found beyond their shelf life while others missed date markings against the Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019.

Public relations manager Mwaka Nakweti reveals that the local authority through its Inspectorate Unit also seized assorted ‘wines’ which were wrongly packaged as required by the Liquor Licensing Act No 20 of 2011.

Other food articles were seized for rusted packages, bulging, evidence of punctures on packages, labelling in a foreign language, and suspected stale articles.

She has since warned all perpetrators and business owners who are in the habit of trading any articles unfit for human consumption to desist from such vice or risk the law catching up with them.

Ms Nakweti , however, encouraged members of the public to report all retailers and wholesalers that might be selling food articles that are suspected to be unfit for human consumption.

“ The food offered to the public must be wholesome, good quality and within the shelf-life as marked on the receptacle as food with of compromised standards, “ she said.

This is contained in a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka.