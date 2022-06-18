9.5 C
Mines Minister advises Lubambe Copper Mine to reverse its decision to declare 178 workers redundant

By Chief Editor
Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe have advised Lubambe Copper Mine to reverse its decision to declare 178 workers redundant.

Mr Kabuswe said that the mine must withdraw all letters written to the affected workers because Government was not consulted over the matter.

He told ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka that the Chililabombwe-based mine needs to discuss with the government and explain why it wants to fire the workers.

Mr Kabuswe said the government does not take pride in seeing companies dismissing workers.

Last week Lubambe Copper Mines initiated the process for some of its over 500 employees to apply for voluntary separation without engaging the unions who represent the workers.

In a communication brief dated June 6, 2022 addressed to all Lubambe Copper Mines employees and signed by Mr. Daniel Chihili, the mine said that after an internal business re-organization, interested employees must apply for voluntary separation with the last shift for those who will opt for the scheme to be 30 June 2022 and that the application period is open for 14 days between 7th and 21 June 2022 after which no applications will be accepted.

The mine had advised interested employees to see their heads of department or consult with departmental senior human resource officers on the process of eligibility and for details of entitlement and application forms respectively.

But Mine-Workers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe who confirmed the existence of the voluntary separation scheme at Lubambe, said the unions had decided to write to the mine after it went ahead to initiate such a move without engaging them.

Mr. Chewe said that the unions are social partners whose mandate extends to labour matters hence their displeasure that some of the over 500 unionized workers will be made to sign separation packages without the input of their representatives and without the mine explaining the rationale behind its decision.

