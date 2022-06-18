Government has local entrepreneurs to utilize social media platforms for visibility and access to lucrative markets.

Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga says the internet has the potential to reach a wider market and potential importers of various items which entrepreneurs can explore.

Mr Mubanga says for this reason his ministry and other line ministries will support initiatives that are aimed at imparting economic skills across the country.

The minister was speaking when he officiated at the graduation of Zambia National Service Eagle ladies club under the theme: “Empowering Communities for Economic Recovery.”

“The idea of just giving handouts has transitory impact on the lives of the underprivileged and Zambians in general”, he said.

Mr Mulenga pointed out that initiatives aimed at imparting economic skills women and youths that will be supported by government.

The country needs to see more businesses getting established as it is the only way to address the high unemployment levels among women and youths.

“We are in hurry to facilitate the engagement of our people in entrepreneurial activities and the issue of providing our people with life sustaining skills will be central to that robust new dawn government empowerment agenda” Mr. Mubanga said.

He added that the trading of 100 Eagles ladies should mark the embarking on a robust value addition business.

“We need to collectively bolster the economic initiatives especially embarked on by our women” the minister said.

He added that small scale businesses should take advantage of the chain stores in the country to supply their merchandise.

Mr. Mubanga further called on Zambians to support local products.

And Zambia National Service Eagles Ladies Club Patron Angela Solochi said that the club is assisting in the reduction of household and community poverty.

Mrs Solochi added that the club is a contributor to job creation and poverty reduction efforts by government.

She appealed to other corporate houses to come on board and support the life changing efforts of the club.

MTN Zambia in partnership with Impact Hub Lusaka has trained 100 Zambia National Service Eagles Ladies club women in various skills.