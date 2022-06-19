9.5 C
The New Heritage Party has said that the rising number of cases of members of the public either insulting or defaming the President could be that Zambians are unhappy with his leadership and have no other option but to insult the presidency.

Party Leader Chishala Kateka said that the best way of dealing with any problem is to identify the root cause of that problem.

Ms. Kateka has condemned the beating of two youths who allegedly insulted the President by military personnel in a video that has gone viral, saying the due process of the law must be followed and the youths must be handed over to undergo the due judicial process.

MMD President Nevers Mumba Addressing the Media
MMD President Nevers Mumba Addressing the Media

However, New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba has said that he is deeply disturbed by a video clip in which young children took turns to insult President Hichilema, using vulgarity that has never been heard of in the Country.

Dr Mumba said that what is more shocking to him is not the nature of insults that were uttered but the age of these children involved.

In a statement, Dr Mumba is however surprised that some political leaders rushed to the defense of these children for political expediency without caring much about their uprightness.

He said a healthy and progressive society is not anchored on having a strong economy and exquisite infrastructure but it is seen through the moral fibre of its children.

He said the nation is now waiting for the church to not only denounce the behaviour of these children but seek to find them and try to establish where such behaviour is coming from.

