9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 19, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema to open sixth sitting of the House of Chiefs

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News President Hakainde Hichilema to open sixth sitting of the House of Chiefs
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected to open the sixth sitting of the House of Chiefs.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected to officially open the First Meeting of the 6th House of Chiefs at 14:30 hours at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Mr. Nkombo said that prior to opening the House of Chiefs, President Hichilema will inspect a Guard of Honour to be mounted by the second Battalion of the Zambia Army.

Mr. Nkombo said that Government is committed to fostering cordial relations with traditional leaders in recognition of the important role they play in spearheading the implementation of developmental projects in chiefdoms.

Mr. Nkombo said that the House of Chiefs is an important advisory body on traditional, customary and other matters referred to it by the President.
In a statement issued to Hot FM by Ministry Public Relations Officer Chila Namaiko, Mr. Nkombo has expressed confidence that the meeting will help in resolving various customary, traditional and developmental issues affecting the rural populace in chiefdoms and the country at large.

Previous articleAbout a Total Breakdown in the Rule of the Law: A case of Torture and Mock Executions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Hakainde Hichilema to open sixth sitting of the House of Chiefs

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected to open the sixth sitting of the House of Chiefs. Local Government and Rural...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police Chief Warns People using insulting and abusive language against innocent Zambians

General News Chief Editor - 17
Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba is concerned with some criminally minded people who have continued abusing social media platforms by indiscriminately posting insulting and...
Read more

President Hichilema console mourners at the funeral house of late veteran politician Sikota Wina

General News Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon visited the funeral house of late veteran politician Sikota Wina to console mourners. Accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema and...
Read more

REA expresses concern over the under-utilisation of Solar Energy projects Across the Country

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has expressed concern at the under-utilisation of power from some of its Solar energy projects across the country. ...
Read more

Lusaka City Council confiscates expired goods

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Lusaka City Council has seized assorted beverages and food items worth about K72,780 during the first half of 2022. A number of seized...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.