President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected to open the sixth sitting of the House of Chiefs.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected to officially open the First Meeting of the 6th House of Chiefs at 14:30 hours at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Mr. Nkombo said that prior to opening the House of Chiefs, President Hichilema will inspect a Guard of Honour to be mounted by the second Battalion of the Zambia Army.

Mr. Nkombo said that Government is committed to fostering cordial relations with traditional leaders in recognition of the important role they play in spearheading the implementation of developmental projects in chiefdoms.

Mr. Nkombo said that the House of Chiefs is an important advisory body on traditional, customary and other matters referred to it by the President.

In a statement issued to Hot FM by Ministry Public Relations Officer Chila Namaiko, Mr. Nkombo has expressed confidence that the meeting will help in resolving various customary, traditional and developmental issues affecting the rural populace in chiefdoms and the country at large.