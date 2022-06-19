9.5 C
President Hichilema console mourners at the funeral house of late veteran politician Sikota Wina

President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon visited the funeral house of late veteran politician Sikota Wina to console mourners.

Accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema and other government officials, President Hichilema arrived at the funeral house in Mimosa around 15:45 hours.

Former Vice President Inonge Wina was among high ranking past and present government figures who were on hand to receive the President.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the visit, President Hichilema said Mr Wina and his colleagues were committed to liberating Zambia.

He said the late veteran politician laid a foundation of selfless sacrifice for future generations adding that late Mr Wina’s generation left a legacy of unity for Zambia.

He said his government has emulated the likes of Mr Wina regarding embracing unity of purpose.

Mr Hichilema said the current generation has no excuse to not deliver because of the foundations laid by the likes of Mr Wina.

“Now it’s our turn, the relay baton is with us to deliver economic and social independence,” he said.

Mr Wina who was the last serving minister in Dr Kaunda’s first cabinet died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on Wednesday June 15 after an illness.

The late veteran politician served as Minister of Local Government and Housing from 1965 to 1967, Minister of Local Government and Prisons in 1968 to 1969.

He also served as Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Tourism from 1969 to 1973.

Under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), Mr Wina served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Previous articlePart 3: Fred M’membe is wrong; President Hichilema is a Statesman!

