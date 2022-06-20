Residents of Kanchibiya Constituency have called for establishment of the Constituency office in the area.

The concerned residents say they are wondering why the Constituency Office for the area still operates in neighbouring Mpika town for the past five years , despite Kanchibiya being declared a Town since 2017.

The scenario makes it difficult for the community to access essential services, especially for the people in Mbati and other areas who travel over 150 kilometers to reach where Kanchibiya Constituency offices in Mpika for services.

To address their concerns, the residents have appealed to their area Lawmaker Sunday Chanda to ensure the relocation of the constituency office to Kanchibiya where it rightfully should operate from.

This was learnt during a walk in interview involving Mubumbu Ward Development Committee (WDC) Chairperson Happy Chileshe, today.

“The current status quo defeats the purpose why the National Assembly had to decentralise it’s services to a constituency level over 18 years ago, “ Mr Chileshe.

He further said Constituency offices were established with a view to improve the relationship by increasing the frequency and quality of interaction between Members of Parliament and the people.

And WDC Vice Chairperson Justine Kapata told ZANIS that Kanchibiya residents have been spending a lot of money to visit the Constituency offices in Mpika, asituation he described as retrogressive and that it must be immediately come to an end.

Mr. Kapata has since appealed to Kanchibiya Area Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda and other relevant authorities to quickly shift the offices from Mpika to Kanchibiya District.

“Kanchibiya and Mfuwe Constituencies where all part of Mpika District and where created at the same time, I do not understand why Kanchibiya has failed to shift its offices when their friends in Mfuwe shifted a long time ago.

“Once the offices are shifted kanchibiya residents will greatly benefit,” Mr. Kapata said.

Efforts to get a comment from Kanchibiya Area Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda proved futile by press time as his phone went unanswered.