Economy
Updated:

Nakonde cyclist killed in a hit and run

By Support Editor
Support Editor

Police in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province are looking for unknown driver who caused the death of a cyclist in a hit and run.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Lucky Munkondya confirmed the fatal road traffic accident involving a cyclist at Wulongo village opposite Power Tools parking yard near the Police check point, 9 km before Nakonde town along the Great North Road, around 07:30 hours.

Ms Mukondya says  unknown motor vehicle driven by an unknown driver of an unknown age ,address and names from North to South and also a cyclist identified as Lameck Sikapizye, 18 , of Mukoma Village in Chief Waitwika Chiefdom in Nakonde Town.

The deceased was cycling a Weldon bicycle  from South to North  laden with a 50kg bag of Charcoal before being knocked down.
The Deputy Commanding officer  said  the accident happened when the driver of an unknown motor vehicle was overtaking thereby hitting into the cyclist who was on the opposite lane.
The cyclist sustained fatal head Injuries and died on the spot while the  unknown driver had unknown injuries as he sped off soon after the accident.
“The Bicycle had its front part damaged while the  unknown motor vehicle had unknown damages,” said Ms. Munkondya.
Investigations have since been instituted to locate the driver who is currently on the run.

The  body of the deceased has been deposited into Nakonde District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

