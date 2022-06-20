Immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Emmanuel Mulenga has said only death will end his relationship with the people of Ndola Central Constituency.

Mr. Mulenga served as Ndola Central Member of Parliament from 2016 to 2021 under the Patriotic Front.

Prior to the 2021 General Elections, the Patriotic Front didn’t adopt Mr. Mulenga as it picked Brenda Chilufya, who lost to UPND’s Frank Tayali.

Speaking when handing over the ablution block he has built at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Paul’s Congregation in Chipulukusu Compound, Ndola on Sunday, Mr. Mulenga said he will continue working with the people of Ndola Central Constituency even though he was no longer their MP.

Mr. Mulenga said he created a strong bond with the people of the constituency after they entrusted him with the role of Member of Parliament from 2016 to 2021.

He pledged to continue sharing what he has with the people.

“I am happy to be with you today. I came here to firstly pray with you knowing too well that we all come from God. I have come to share what I have with you saying the people of Mapalo and Chipulukusu will be able to use this ablution block. When we give it doesn’t mean we have a lot to waste. When you have money and you do not share it with your friend then you are worse than a witch. I repeat, when God blesses you with money and you are not sharing with your friend then you are worse than a witch. God has blessed you so that you become a blessing to others,” Mr. Mulenga said.

“People of Mapalo, Chipulukusu and Ndola Central you entrusted with the position of Member of Parliament in 2016 up to 2021. 2021 I didn’t contest the elections. Since you entrusted me with the seat of a king and people started calling me honourable, the confidence you showed in me made former President Edgar Lungu give me a ministerial position because you trusted me. Because of your trust I will never stop working with you. Whether I am in government or not, whether I am Member of Parliament or not I will always work with you. We have created a family. Family relationships do not end. This family we have created will only end when we die,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga thanked the church for allowing him to help fund the construction of the ablution block.

“My parents, I am thanking you on behalf of my wife for allowing us to be part of history here at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Chipulukusu. You allowed us to share with you and today we have shared what we have. I won’t say much. May God in heaven bless you! When God is with you, remember me, my wife and my family in prayers. Pray for us,” Mr. Mulenga said.

St. Paul’s Minister Incharge Derrick Kalanga thanked Mr. Mulenga and his family for the gesture.